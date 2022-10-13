Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.25

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LTH. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Life Time Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $461.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Life Time Group by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

