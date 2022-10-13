Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches Market Cap of $4.40 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.40 billion and $3.13 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,262.31 or 0.06609973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.68 or 0.27355045 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,430,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,428,744.81060712 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,279.98541913 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,634,396.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.