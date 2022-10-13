Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.44 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.49 billion and approximately $3.44 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,286.91 or 0.06626785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,430,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,428,744.81060712 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,279.98541913 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,634,396.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

