Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LILAK. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.