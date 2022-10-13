Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LILAK. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

