Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.18

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 5318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,147.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $230,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $5,128,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 281,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

