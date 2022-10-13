Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $6,005,000. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 23,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $72.18 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $177.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.