Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.41

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 4567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 448,458 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 92.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,111,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 534,404 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 199,172 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 950,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 360,406 shares during the period. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

