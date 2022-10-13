Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 119334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Libero Copper & Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market cap of C$14.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also

