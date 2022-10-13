LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 9,107 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 1.85% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 161.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.82 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

