LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 2,645 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.55. 709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,629. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $110.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69.

