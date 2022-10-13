LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases 2,324 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,623,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,092,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,612,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 129,236 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.91. 3,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,488. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $57.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.