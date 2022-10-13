LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA reduced its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BBH traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.98. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.16 and its 200 day moving average is $150.14. VanEck Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.87.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.