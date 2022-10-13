LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys 3,667 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SHY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.94. 158,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

