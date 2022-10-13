LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys 1,300 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period.

Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance

Shares of FINX stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,090. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

