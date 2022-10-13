LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 420.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,475,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EWL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.35. 244,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

