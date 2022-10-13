Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.48. 15,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 847,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMND. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Lemonade Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $11,925,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lemonade by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 138,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

