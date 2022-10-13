Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $21.38

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.38, but opened at $20.68. Lemonade shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 2,082 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.25. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $2,714,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Lemonade by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.