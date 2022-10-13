Legend of RPS Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $163.19 Million (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Legend of RPS token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Legend of RPS has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Legend of RPS has a total market cap of $163.19 million and approximately $209.00 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. The official message board for Legend of RPS is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.16314869 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $209.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Legend of RPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Legend of RPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

