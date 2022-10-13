Legend of RPS (LRPS) Reaches One Day Volume of $209.00

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Legend of RPS has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Legend of RPS has a market capitalization of $163.28 million and $209.00 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Legend of RPS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Legend of RPS

Legend of RPS’s genesis date was August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official website is rpsgame.world.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Legend of RPS (LRPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Legend of RPS has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Legend of RPS is 0.16314869 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $209.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rpsgame.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Legend of RPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Legend of RPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Legend of RPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

