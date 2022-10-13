Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,095 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

PTBD stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

