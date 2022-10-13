Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,586,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,455,000 after acquiring an additional 552,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.27 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

