Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $391,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,960,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 26,633 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

