Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $712,000 in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,914 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,702,000. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,474 shares of company stock worth $1,805,129. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.