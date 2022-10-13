Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $551,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 463.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 344,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 282,947 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,527,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

