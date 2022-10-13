Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 193.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 135.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

