Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in PayPal by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.