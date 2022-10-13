Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

