Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,058 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after purchasing an additional 773,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,508,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $86.03 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.