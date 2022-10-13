Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth about $253,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,273,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 337.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 178,670 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PALC opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $45.66.

