Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.23

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.23 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 1960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Up 3.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 206,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after purchasing an additional 150,723 shares during the last quarter.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.