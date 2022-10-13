Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 3,329 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,244 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 32,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,993,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

