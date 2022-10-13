Latitude Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,299 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EFV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 4,079,437 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.