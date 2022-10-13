Latitude Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $171.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $170.40 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day moving average of $198.73.

