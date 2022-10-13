Latitude Advisors LLC Has $196,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,116 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

