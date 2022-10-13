Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.40 million and approximately $480,794.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol (LQR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Laqira Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Laqira Protocol is 0.02453821 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $466,345.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://laqira.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

