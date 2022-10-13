Laqira Protocol (LQR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $71.40 Million

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $71.40 million and approximately $480,794.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol (LQR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Laqira Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Laqira Protocol is 0.02453821 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $466,345.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://laqira.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

