Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LANC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.90. The company had a trading volume of 147,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.81. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.11.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after acquiring an additional 332,374 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 223.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 406,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after acquiring an additional 281,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after acquiring an additional 261,387 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth about $12,337,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth about $9,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

