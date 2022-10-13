Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 640 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s current price.

LRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 586.29 ($7.08).

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of LRE stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 485.20 ($5.86). 1,104,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 496.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 436.33. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 576 ($6.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

