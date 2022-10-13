Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $200.51

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $200.51 and last traded at $202.90, with a volume of 1458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seeyond raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.