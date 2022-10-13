Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Down 20.4% This Week

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00004876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $162.38 million and $31.78 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyber.network.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a current supply of 177,809,349.53012875.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars.

