Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.61 and last traded at $74.21. 1,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $720.37 million, a P/E ratio of -206.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 840,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,658 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 177.1% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 49.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

