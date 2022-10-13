Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.61 and last traded at $74.21. 1,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 83,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on KRUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 6.2 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $720.37 million, a P/E ratio of -206.14 and a beta of 1.97.
About Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.
