Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.98

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.98 and last traded at $36.77, with a volume of 3957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KLIC. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,527,000 after buying an additional 719,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,274,000 after purchasing an additional 320,545 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,232.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,408 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 152.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 326,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 197,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.