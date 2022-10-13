KT (NYSE:KT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.57

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 1711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KT in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in KT during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

