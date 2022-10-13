KT (NYSE:KT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
KT Stock Up 0.2 %
KT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that KT will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
