KT (NYSE:KT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

KT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.75. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that KT will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KT by 35.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in KT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in KT by 50.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in KT by 25.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

