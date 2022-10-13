Kroger (NYSE:KR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 311,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,903,167 shares.The stock last traded at $46.91 and had previously closed at $46.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

