Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $613,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 205,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 66,275 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

