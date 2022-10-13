Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kosmos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

KOS stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.81. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

