Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.94

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 84,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 80.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 26,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

