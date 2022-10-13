Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Kopin Trading Up 1.0 %

Kopin stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 406,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $95.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.40. Kopin has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $7.02.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 2,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kopin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kopin by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

