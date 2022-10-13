Konnect Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $835.59 Million (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $325,575.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Konnect has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can now be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,115.14 or 0.27315711 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Konnect has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Konnect is 0.07426741 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $327,715.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://konnect.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

